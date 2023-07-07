The Government Area of Ondo State is celebrating Chef Deo’s accomplishment of breaking Hilda Baci’s record of 150 hours of cooking.

In an effort to beat Hilda Baci’s record, the Ondo chef began her 150-hour cooking marathon a few days ago when she made the announcement.

Many people could be seen cheering and praising her in the forecourt for breaking the record while also maintaining her composure. According to reports, she hasn’t stopped cooking because a video of her with a burning pot has surfaced online.

This comes after an Ekiti chef, Dammy, undertook the daring attempt of cooking for 120 hours and is gearing up to officially attempt breaking Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-Thon record.

