In a tragic incident, the Kwara State fire service personnel recovered the lifeless body of an unidentified woman from the Asa River in Ilorin, the state capital.

The woman, believed to be around 46 years old, was found at approximately 18:44 hours.

The spokesman for the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, stated that the police officer in charge of ‘B’ Division Police Station in Ilorin, SP Dolapo, alerted and called upon the fire service to respond to the scene.

The firemen, demonstrating exceptional skills and expertise, swiftly retrieved the woman’s body from the river. The Director of the Kwara State fire service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, was personally present at the scene, highlighting the gravity and significance of the distressing event.

Upon the successful recovery operation, the corpse was handed over to Inspector Ruben Olaitan and his team from ‘A’ Division Police Station in Ilorin.

The fire service expressed gratitude to SP Dolapo for the prompt response and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of inter-agency cooperation in effectively dealing with emergencies.

The statement commended the state fire service team for their unwavering dedication and commitment to their duties.

Their exemplary professionalism and swift action in the face of adversity reflect the core values of the fire service and contribute to the safety and security of the community.

Expressing sadness over the incident, Director Olumuyiwa advised the general public to remain vigilant in their neighborhoods to prevent similar occurrences.