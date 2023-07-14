In a tragic incident in Umuahia, Abia State, a tricycle operator known as Chigozie has been apprehended for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and was brought to light by vigilant villagers who caught Chigozie in the act.

According to reports, an altercation ensued between Chigozie and his girlfriend, resulting in her slipping and fatally hitting her head on the floor.

Another witness from the community claimed that the couple was engaged in intimate activities when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The suspect, after disposing of the lifeless body in a nearby bush, was intercepted by youths from the community while attempting to flee the scene.

He has since been handed over to the police for further investigation. The identity of the deceased girlfriend has not been disclosed, and her body has been transported to an undisclosed mortuary.

At the time of this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Chioma Maureen Chinaka, has not issued a statement regarding the incident. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the case are awaited as the investigation unfolds.