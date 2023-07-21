American chiropractor, Justin Dean has cleared up some misconceptions about his relationship with his ex-wife, Korra Obidi.

He did this in a Facebook Live stream.

In the video currently trending, the US chiropractor revealed that he met the dancer in China and their love grew within weeks.

According to him, Korra was earning very little at the time, and she hardly had money to pursue her passion for singing and dancing

He added that he was the one that advised her to look into content creation as a way to fully leverage her talents.

Also, she moved to Los Angeles, a city known for its growing entertainment business, after he advised her to do so.

Speaking further, Justin Dean revealed that he provided Korra Obidi with unwavering moral support, especially during the times when she felt discouraged due to the initial low engagement on her posts.

He assisted with filming, editing, and brainstorming ideas to help her get more engagements on her post.

However, all he received in return from his ex-wife was defamation of character and hate.

According to him, her behavior changed negatively after she achieved success.

