A video shared on social media shows when they were cutting themselves and putting their blood into a container for safekeeping.

However, the girlfriend said she later had the urge to check his phone and when she went through his messages it became clear that he was cheating with a girl he actually insults.

She expressed anger and sadness that he chose to go to the particular guy he passed off as unattractive. The lady then carried his clothes outside and set them on fire.

According to the girl, her action made him very angry and he gave her a swollen face. She said her brother had to eventually call the police.

See the clip below:

In reaction, therealmorade74; Dat red hoodie and the bag my bf get d same 😂Dat how his fingers look🌚🌚 Eyin fansi mi

heffff____; Person wey love you go correct you 👏 nothing t0xic there 😍

faith_anammah; Why u go burn person cloth …na u buy am?

hz_ib_fundz; Na too much of Korean movie de cause all these nonsense😂😂