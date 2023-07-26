An unidentified Nigerian lady was caught attempting to abandon her baby at Alalubosa GRA in Ibadan.

It was gathered that the lady started displaying signs of mental illness after she was caught in the act.

In a TikTok video currently trending online, the lady could be seen sitting in what appeared to be a truck.

Water was poured on her head in an attempt to calm her down.

A tiktoker who shared the video wrote:

, “A lady was caught while trying to abandon a baby at Alalubosa GRA in Ibadan, and then she started displaying behavior resembling someone under the influence of alcohol. People intervened, after which both mother and daughter were attended to.”

Watch the video below:

