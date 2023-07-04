An emotional scene from a viral video online shows a woman crying with joy after receiving a land as a graduation gift from her mother.

The student had just finished her last exam at the university, and she was unaware that her mother had hired a surprise firm to give her the gift.

After she finished her exams, a member of the surprise company’s employees came up to her and gave her the land’s deeds as well as a card from her mother.

When she discovered what it was, the young woman was overjoyed. Later, when she was reading the card she had gotten, she openly broke down in tears.

@ajoke_surprises Latest land owner😍❤️ Thanks mummy , we love u ♬ Mama – Abochi

Social media users have taken to the comment section to react,

@LAYOR reacted: “I will definitely do this for my children ijn 🤲🏿”

@Wifeofaking wrote: “My Dearest Mom did same for me, not 1 not 2 but 3 landed properties in different occasions ❤️keep resting sweet mom”

@blesnapo489 wrote: “if my mom don’t have the money to do this for me 🥺 I pray I have the money to do it for her I love her so much🥰”

@Immaluv wrote: “Make u no later carry this land give man in the name of love oh 🤲🤲

Cuz e go too pain me 🥰”