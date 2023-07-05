A woman who allegedly stole dresses and wig caps from another individual for the purpose of creating TikTok video content has been apprehended.

The incident was captured in a video shared by the former friend of the alleged thief, showcasing the moment the owner of the stolen items confronted the suspect at her residence.

According to the person who shared the video, the clothes and wig caps used by the lady in her TikTok videos were purportedly stolen after she was brought to the victim’s residence to rent an available apartment.

The video sharer explained that they decided to expose their former friend because the owner of the stolen items had involved the police in the matter.

A source revealed, “I assisted her in finding accommodation, and her way of repaying me was by stealing someone’s luggage containing clothes and hair.”

“She used the stolen items to create numerous videos on TikTok. As I was the one who brought her to the residence, I was asked to ‘produce’ her. We found her, taught her a brief lesson, and then handed her over to the authorities.”

