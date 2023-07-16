A woman’s TikTok video of the moment she broke her piggy box after months of saving has gone viral.

The video shows the woman’s sheer excitement and astonishment upon discovering the large sum of money she had managed to amass.

The video shows the lady eagerly smashing her piggy box to reveal stacks of money, which quickly went viral.

Her screams of disbelief and amazement resonated with viewers worldwide, prompting a flood of reactions and comments from netizens.

Among the responses, many online users expressed regret for not adopting a similar savings strategy.

Some users admitted to not allocating enough funds to savings due to various reasons, such as financial responsibilities towards their families or succumbing to the allure of luxury purchases.

See reactions below;

@sunnynfxpcr said; “This would have been me if my brothers didn’t exist.”

@tifahivy7 wrote; “Me if I didn’t love spending on myself.”

@tara3546 said; “I would be depositing all that and keeping it in a savings account safe.”

@stitchisthecutess reacted; “Make it be Amazon if Me if Amazon never existed please and tag me.”

@rumbivpq2m2 reacted; “Me when KFC and Roman’s Pizza closed forever.”

@eduardo_espinal said; “Me once I finish my last 3 payments of my student loan.”

@diannexxl commented; “I have never been a fan of piggy banks and boxes. Maybe cos I crave too much.

@_anonymous721 said: “Me if stores didn’t have hair products.”

