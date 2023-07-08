Renowned comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has stated that the Nigerian comedy industry, like Afrobeats, deserves global recognition.

Basketmouth made the statement during the unveiling of the unscripted African Original LOL (Last One Laughing Naija) comedy series on Thursday.

Speaking of the ideal way for the industry to break into the global market, he said that Nigeria is blessed with talented comedians who should be enjoying global acclaim.

“I have always imagined Nigerian comedy in a way where it is globally recognised, and when I was approached and given the privy of what the event was all about, I was like, this is the perfect way to break into that space.

“Afrobeats broke into the global market. But Nigerian comedy is yet to own its own spot. And Prime Video is in over 200 countries across the globe. I was like, Bright, we have talented comedians that would break into this space.

“So this is actually the birth of the Nigerian comedy industry to the rest of the world. This is the perfect platform to do it,” he said.

Ten Nigerian comedians, including Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Acapella, Sabinus, KieKie, Taaooma, and IGoSave, will compete in the comedy series.