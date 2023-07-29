Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, John Saviours Udomboso, popularly known as Young John and his colleague, Olakira have clashed on social media over music supremacy.

It all started with a fan expressing surprise that Olakira’s newly released song ‘Ileke’ was on the Nigerian top 10 charts by Beat FM.

The Twitter user simply known as Provii shared the music video for Ileke and told netizens that they should see the type of song that is maintaining the 10th spot. He alleged that the artiste is one of those who uses the much talked about streaming farm.

“See wetin dey enter top 10😂😂, wetin streaming farm no go cause,” he tweeted.

see wetin dey enter top 10😂😂, wetin streaming farm no go causepic.twitter.com/sKP1BA2JWQ — Provii 🚀 (@provii8) July 28, 2023

Reacting to the comment, singer Olakira compared his single to Young John’s song, Aquafina, which he said is topping charts but is not being listened to by anybody in real life. He bragged that the reason Ileke was on that particular chart was because it was compiled using organic airplay.

Olakira wrote; “Lmao you think say this one nah aquafina wey dey para for apple charts but nobody dey hear irl? Your foolish self don’t know this particular charts is measured by organic airplay, strictly for organic artists”

However, his comparison did not sit well with Young John, who accused the ‘Maserati’ hitmaker of trying to use his name to gain cheap promotion to revive his dead career.

“Dead guy looking for free promo! congrats” he wrote.

