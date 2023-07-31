Nigerian rapper and singer, Ice Prince Zamani, has said that his colleague, popular rapper M.I. Abaga is among the greatest rappers in the world.

According to the Nigerian rapper, M.I. played a huge role in his career.

The ‘Aboki’ crooner said this while appearing on Fresh Off The Boat Podcast.

Ice Prince said, “I can put M.I next to any rapper in the world. He made us study the game a lot. He played a huge role in my life.”

He also said veteran Nigerian rapper, Modenine is the best metaphorical rapper in the world.

“Don’t see anybody that raps better than Mode 9 (Modenine) on planet earth. He is the best metaphorical rapper ever to exist,” the Jos-born rapper said.

Ice Prince lamented the current trend of foreign record labels dominating the Nigerian music industry, urging veteran music executives in the country to step up.

He said, “Our OGs like Obi Asika, Audu Maikori, Kenny Ogungbe and Segun Demuren need to have their foothold in the game. We need them as much as we need these international labels.”