A newly appointed Magistrate has been arrested for posing as a woman to sit for exams for his girlfriend.

According to reports the incident happened at the Law Development Centre (LDC) Lira, Uganda.

It was gathered that the magistrate identified as Musa Semwogerere was promoted to the rank of grade one magistrate by the Judicial Service Commission two weeks ago.

However, on July 28, 2023, the man also known as Mukisa Anthony was caught red-handed while writing exams for his girlfriend, Irene Mutonyi.

The magistrate was arrested on the spot and is currently in the police custody.

See photos below;

