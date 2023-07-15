DJ Cuppy has showered love on her mother, Nana Otedola, amid reports of her breakup with her fiance.

Cuppy posted a photo of herself and her mother staring at each other on her Instagram page.

In her caption, Cuppy stated that her mother always knows the best.

“Mama knows best (always)”.

See the post below:

TheInfonNG reported earlier in the day that DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor had hinted at a break-up.

For some days now the bride-to-be hasn’t been spotted with rings, nor has she shared photos of her boo, which left many questioning if the couple is still together.

Some blogs dug into it and noticed that the lovebirds had unfollowed each other on social media.

Following the rumors, DJ Cuppy re-followed her boo to save face, but TheInfoNG did a check and noticed that Ryan isn’t following her, nor has he been commenting on her photos.