A young Nigerian man expresses dissatisfaction with the quality of food he ordered versus what was delivered by a popular restaurant.

A Twitter user known as @Yemihazan took to the microblogging platform to criticize the Chicken Republic for the meal he purchased.

He’d ordered the ‘Spicy Yam Max,’ which came with a bowl of Moimoi, a piece of chicken, haw fries, and a bottle of Coke.

However, he received a scrunny chicken thigh and a few yam fries while the bottle of coke and moimoi were missing.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Lmaoo… Abeg who knows chicken republic. Handle here, is this a joke?? See what I ordered from chicken republic and see the nonsense they delivered… Is this a joke?.”

The post generated over a million impressions and thousands of comments after which it caught the attention of the restaurant.

Giving an update on the situation, Yemi stated that he was contacted by the regional manager of the restaurant who apologised and compensated him with a better food pack.

“So this post got to their Regional manager at their head office and the branch manager was instructed to contact me, after plenty “we are sorry sir” with shaky voice.. they fixed up and sent my correct order..Lesson : Drag vendors when they act mad 👍,” he wrote.