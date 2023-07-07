Less than a year after his mother’s passing, a Caucasian man described how his father quickly moved on and married his longtime side chic.

The individual going by the name of Scott Millen disclosed that his mother passed away in October 2022 after suffering pancreatic cancer.

But his father eloped with the woman he had been secretly dating while she was still in the hospital battling for her life.

On July 2nd, Scott posted on his Twitter page that his father and the same girlfriend had been married on that day.

He raised a glass in honor of his late mother, Marcia Hanson, who was a strong woman who ‘existed’ in spite of her husband’s reckless behavior.

“Mom died in Oct. last year, Dad married today his long time girlfriend, the woman he ran with while my mom pined for him as pancreatic cancer killed her.

They were married until the day she died, now he is married again. Tonight, a toast to Mom, Marcia Hanson, she existed,” Scott wrote.