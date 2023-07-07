In a recent social media video that has gone viral, a young Nigerian man took matters into his own hands after breaking up with his partner by collecting different gifts he had given her throughout the course of their relationship.

The video shows the guy going to his ex-girlfriend’s house with a group of pals to get his possessions.

He found a phone, a pair of shoes, and several handbags.

The dumped boyfriend is seen leaving the scene while being followed by his adoring buddies, carrying a number of bags.

They went to the ex-girlfriend’s residence after she asked to stop the relationship, according to the friend who videotaped the incident.

He revealed to his former girlfriend that he felt justified in his conduct since they are no longer together.

Watch the video below: