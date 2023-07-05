In a recently shared video, a man shared a chilling encounter he had while preparing coffee in his kitchen.

As he made his way from his bed to the kitchen, he was taken aback by the astonishing sight outside his window.

To his amazement, a magnificent male lion stood just beside his window, appearing poised to attack.

The intense moment between the man and the lion was captured in the video, causing a stir on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Z: “Unless a lion has been in that house before he’ll never enter, lions don’t like to be trapped but personally I’ll be frightened.Don’t see myself living in a place with that sorta possibility without a gun though.” Sapphire: “What will I do? Confess all my sins, give my life to Christ, sit down and eat a heavy meal while I await my death because that window doesn’t look safe. Looking like something you can rip off easily.” Ben: “Na to carry big pot like “basia” pour water and start boiling it. Omo I go pour d lion plenty hot water ooo. Which kind play be that, he no get where he go go hunt ni? Make e go where antelope Dey abeg.”

