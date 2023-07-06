A married pastor, identified as Joe, has found himself embroiled in a scandal after a woman publicly accused him of refusing to fulfill his financial obligations following their sexual encounters.

The incident was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms.

In the viral video, the woman confronts the pastor, capturing the tense confrontation on her phone camera.

The pastor desperately tries to hide his face with his suit while the woman threatens to expose him to the world.

According to the woman, she had been involved with the pastor on multiple occasions, meeting three to four times a week, and claims that he owes her money for their encounters.

As tensions rise, the pastor attempts to reason with the woman and pleads for her to stop. He tries to leave the room, but she continues to pursue him, demanding payment.

In his haste to escape, the pastor leaves behind his car key. Upon realizing his mistake, he returns to retrieve it, only to find that the woman has taken possession of it.

She boldly informs him that she will not return the key until he fulfills his financial obligations.

To make matters worse, she presents him with an ultimatum, forcing him to choose between settling his debt or facing the possibility of a divorce from his wife.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;