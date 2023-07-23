A married woman expresses shock after seeing a message from a 36-year-old woman offering to give him a second child due to a medical issue limiting his wife’s chances.

A social media video captured an unexpected move by a woman offering herself as a baby mama to a married man.

The married woman had taken to social media to discuss a medical issue that had reduced her chances of having a second child.

In a text message to the husband, the lady expressed her sympathy for the man’s desire for a male child, knowing that his wife is unable to provide him with one.

The text reads, “Good evening sir. I’m sorry for coming direct to you as this. I am a very healthy woman. I am 36 years of old. I am writing to you becos I see the video your wife made about no second child. I know that this situation will be make you sad becos you’re the only son and you need a male child. I am offering myself to help you in this situation. I can born a bouncing baby boy for you and make you happy. If you like, you can investigate my background, no issue at all. I promise that this will forever be between me and you, I know you’re a mature and smart man. I am a very good fan of your wife so no issue but please no need for her to know.”

The married woman, however, expressed disappointment while stating that circumstances like this is a major cause of why women battle issues in silence.

Watch the video below …