Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, looked stunning as she received a leadership award over the weekend.

The Edo-born star was honored with the Eko Leadership Award for Youth and Empowerment at the prestigious Eko Heritage Award held at Lagos Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island on Sunday, July 16th.

Videos captured the moment when Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, graciously accepted the esteemed award.

This recognition adds to Mercy Aigbe’s list of achievements, as she was previously honored by the Edo State government during the Edo State Film Festival.

The governor commended her significant contributions to the movie industry, and she was given a special recognition and award for her remarkable impact.

Expressing her gratitude, the talented actress extended her appreciation to the government and the organizers of the festival for the honor and recognition bestowed upon her.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;