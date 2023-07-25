Angel Smith, a contestant on Big Brother Naija All Stars, has stated that former male winners of the reality show did not deserve to win their seasons.

She mentioned Miracle, the 2018 winner, Laycon, the 2020 winner, and White Money, the 2021 winner, saying that more deserving women in their seasons should have won the grand prize.

Angel bared her mind during her Diary session with Big Brother on Tuesday, as she argued the women were more entertaining as they brought the drama, intrigue, and outfits in those seasons.

She said; “I don’t think Laycon, Miracle, and Whitemoney deserved to win their seasons. Women brought all the drama, outfits and deserved to win those seasons, in my opinion.”

The runner-up in season 3 was Cee-C, while Dorathy was the runner up in season 5, and season 6 saw Liquorose being in the top two.