A video circulating online captures a poignant moment during a church service when a man openly confessed to cheating on his wife with multiple women.

The man, seeking deliverance, made the confession to a clergyman in front of the congregation.

In the video, the man admitted to his infidelity, revealing that he had disregarded the welfare of his family.

He confessed to leading a promiscuous life without his wife’s knowledge and failing to fulfill his responsibilities towards his family.

Realizing the error of his ways, the man expressed remorse and sought repentance from his licentious behavior.

He humbly confessed his sins and requested deliverance from the sinful spirit that had controlled his actions.

