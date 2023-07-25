A young mother, known on TikTok as @mummykimberly, recently shared a video that left viewers both amazed and skeptical.

In the video, her 3-month-old baby is shown confidently standing, an early milestone that surprised many.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with thousands of views within hours of being posted. However, some netizens started questioning the authenticity of the baby’s early milestone.

They raised doubts about the baby’s age, arguing that a three-month-old would be too young to stand unsupported.Accusations of the mother deceiving the public about her baby’s age began to surface, adding to the controversy surrounding the video.

In response to the mounting skepticism, @mummykimberly uploaded another video on TikTok to dispel any doubts about her baby’s age.

