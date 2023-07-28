Popular Nigerian skit maker, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, has shared his excitement as he takes delivery of the brand new car he won at Trendupp Awards.

Recall that the content creator won the Force of Influence Award at this year’s Trendupp Awards.

The award came with a new car.

Sharing photos of his brand new car, Mr Macaroni expressed gratitude to the organizers of the show.

The comedian promised to do giveaway as a way of celebrating his win.

He wrote;

“I must freaky some Accounts today as I finally picked up my brand new Mikano Changan CS35 as winner of The @thisistrendupp Force of Influence Award!

Thank you @mikanomotors X @thisistrendupp”.

See his post below;

