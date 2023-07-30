Renowned comedian, content creator and actor, Adebowale Adedayo popularly known by his stage name Mr Macaroni has cautioned an influencer who said that he’s the only skit-maker who doesn’t engage in internet scam a.k.a Yahoo.

Earlier, an influencer simply identified as Provii had sparked online debate after he claimed that Mr Macaroni was the only skit-maker who doesn’t do Yahoo to make money.

Mr Macaroni has called the social media user to order as he pointed out that he knows a lot of content creators who are hard-working.

He warned the individual not to disrespect his colleagues who are very hardworking and are making their money legitimately.

“There are lots of content creators that I hold in high esteem, putting in hard-work diligently and legitimately. Please do not disrespect them this way.

There are also lots of new talents out there who wish to make a career out of Content Creation and some are well on that journey and have even started doing better than some of us. Please Let us do well not to discourage them,” he wrote.

See post below;