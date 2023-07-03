Popular Nigerian lawyer and social media influencer, Ifunanya Excel, has stated that her bride price is set at $15 million (Fifteen Million Dollars).

The slay queen who is known for showcasing herself in a smutty way, took to the micro-blogging platform to disclose how much it would cost any man to marry her.

According to her, the reason why her bride price is high is because she’s still a virgin.

“My Bride Price is $15Million, Because I’m still a virgin”, She said.

My Bride Price is $15Million, Because I’m still a virgin 💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/41gaghEmNl — вα∂∂єѕт ℓαωуєя 🤵🏾‍♀️ (@Real_Nafu) July 1, 2023

The Influencer previously stated that she does not want to get married or have children since it would “tie” her down. She made this statement in an interview with Yangi Media.

Ifunanya claims that despite repeated assurances from others that her perspective would alter over time, she does not believe it will.

She said; “I am very ambitious. And I know marriage and children will tie me down. I grew up in a certain kind of home where me and my siblings experienced a lot of emotional neglect from our parents.

“And because of that, I have grown to know what is expected of me as a parent. I know that if I’m going to have a child, I have to give my child a 100 per cent dedication.

“And looking at my life and my goals and the things I want to achieve, I know that I won’t be able to adequately be a present parent and also be chasing my dreams. So, I just think it’s best not to have any.”