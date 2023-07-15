Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, has had her heart broken by people she once loved and sacrificed a lot for.

Destiny took to Instagram to share a post about loyalty, and she stated that the post was about her.

According to her, she has a wonderful heart that has been broken many times by people she cared deeply about and made significant sacrifices for.

But the only thing is, when she decided to move, she does so without looking back because life has no duplication.

The post reads,

“Loyalty is a big deal to me. That’s why I’m very picky with my friends. I’m such a loyal person naturally. Even in the midst of fallout/betrayal. My loyalty remains the same. I don’t give second chances when it comes to friendship. U betray me & I cut you off for life. I forgive but cut off. My heart is so pure & tender. I don’t want no fakeness. Zero tolerance”.

“This is soooo me. A wonderful heart that has been broken a lot of times by people I loved so much and sacrificed a lot for.

But the thing is,

When I decide I move, no turning back.

LIVE HAS NO DUPLICATE GUYS.

Guide yours with every of your being”.