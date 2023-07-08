Adesua Etomi-Wellington, a well-known actress in Nigeria, has admitted that she was scared when her husband, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, told her he intended to run for office.

She made this known during a recent interview with Hip TV, adding that she later decided to support him because “purpose is more important than fear.”

Adesua said she was initially worried and disturbed by his revelation due to the stories about the dangers in partisan politics.

It may be recalled that on 11 November 2018, Banky announced his intent to run for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party.

He lost to Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress on and recontested for the same seat in the 2023 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but lost to the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Attah Thaddeus.

According to Adesua; “When Banky said that he wanted to go into politics, I was a little bit worried and disturbed about it.

“But I also believe that purpose is more important than fear. And I want to see him fulfil purpose. So, he has my support 100 per cent.”