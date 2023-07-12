Fidelis Anosike, the husband of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has celebrated her on her birthday.
Recall that the actress turned a year older today, July 12.
To mark his her special day, the husband of Rita Dominic took to his official Instagram page to penned a short but sweet note to her.
The businessman described his wife as his jewel of inestimable value as he wishes her a happy birthday.
He simply wrote; “Happy birthday to my Jewel of inestimable value @ritadominic”
See his post below;
Rita and Fidelis Anosike did their traditional wedding in Aboh Mbaise, Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
In November, the lovebirds became officially married in a private wedding ceremony in England.
