Fidelis Anosike, the husband of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has celebrated her on her birthday.

Recall that the actress turned a year older today, July 12.

To mark his her special day, the husband of Rita Dominic took to his official Instagram page to penned a short but sweet note to her.

The businessman described his wife as his jewel of inestimable value as he wishes her a happy birthday.

He simply wrote; “Happy birthday to my Jewel of inestimable value @ritadominic”

See his post below;

Rita and Fidelis Anosike did their traditional wedding in Aboh Mbaise, Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

In November, the lovebirds became officially married in a private wedding ceremony in England.

