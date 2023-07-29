Mercy Eke, a BBN ‘All Stars’ housemate, has revealed that her Lamborghini will arrive in the country this year, and will be the only one in Africa.

The influencer revealed this in the house while speaking with the popular billionaire heir, Kiddwaya.

She said that her Lamborghini ride was initially set to arrive Nigeria earlier this year, but due to some unforseen circumstances it’d be arriving late.

Mercy shared that the Lamborghini is a completely pink Lamborghini and not the ordinary common one that anyone can just own.

She revealed that her’s would be the only one in the whole of Africa, Nigeria.

Watch her speak:

