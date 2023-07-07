Dabota Lawson, a former beauty queen and successful businesswoman, discusses her unsuccessful marriage to Prince Sunny Aku, a billionaire, and the influence of her parents.

Dabota claimed that despite the internet rumors, her parents were understanding and didn’t ask about her failed marriage during an interview on TVC’s “Your View.”

She explained that they decided to respect her privacy rather than pester her with inquiries.

Dabota added that her ex-husband made contact with her, admitted his mistakes, and apologized. She has, however, moved past that time in her life and is no longer emotionally attached to their former union.

It’s important to note that Prince Sunny Aku and Dabota Lawson’s highly publicized nuptials were the talk of the town. Sadly, the marriage failed.

