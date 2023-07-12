Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has celebrated her friend and colleague, Rita Dominic on her birthday today, July 12.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of the celebrant.

In her caption, Kate Henshaw described Rita Dominic as the “most Yellow of them all” and her “sweet potato pie”

The actress showered prayers on Rita as she declares that she is proud to have her as her friend.

She wrote;

“REEEEEEDEEEEEE the most yellow of them all mbok!!❤️

My sweet potato pie..

My girl…

As it has pleased Almighty God to add another year to your life, may His goodness, mercy, and favour be abundant.

You will continue to soar and excel in all you do..

Peace like a river will attend your way..

I am proud to call you friend…

Happy birthday, my darling 💛 😘 💗 🎂🎊”

See her post below;.

ALSO READ; “I have chased my husband away” – Wife regrets after writing resignation letter to husband’s company out of jealousy