Banky W during an interview revealed how he and his wife, Adesua Etomi passed through a difficult period when they lost their twins.

The renowned singer made this known during an interview with media personality Chude Jidenwo few hours ago, stated that 2019 was a tough year for him. According to him, his wife Adesua was struggling to get pregnant and he was also busy running for office.

Banky W recounted how his wife, Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, started doing IVF treatments towards the end of 2018 and 2019, adding that the second IVF treatment his wife did was very difficult for her and she went through so much pain and all he could do was have quality time with her, despite running for office during such period.

In his words, “Whether it’s the community of people that are close to you or family, it feels like you’re being emptied on a daily basis. You’re giving everything you have and it’s not enough and then we lost twins, because we were pregnant with twins and we lost them. Then we tried again, our relationship was strained. It was a tough time”.