A Nigerian man has sought for advice as he open up about cheating on his wife with multiple women.

According him, he impregnated his wife 10 years ago and was forced to marry her.

Since they got married, he has been cheating on her with multiple women and was unable to stop.

Just recently, he met a lady that changed him and he has been seeing only her.

However, the 32-year-old man is scared of losing his side chic as he believes he might go back to cheating on his wife with multiple woman.

In his words;

“I got married at 22. I take care of my wife and my kids, they go to the best school in my community and they lived in the house I bought for them on the Island. I’ve been cheating all through the marriage, I’m not proud of it but maybe because I got married early at 22 when I got her pregnant. So I’ve been cheating since then for the past 10yrs now with different women and I tried to hide it from her. She only caught me once.

Now I met this new girl I’m cheating with, and since I met her last year I’ve only been cheating with her and no one else, I dont believe I can stop sleeping with multiple women until I met her. Now I’m afraid of losing her, if that happens I’ll go back to my cheating with multiple women.

The girl I’m cheating with changed me, at least I stopped sleeping around. I’m sorry to my wife, she’s a good woman, I’m sorry she met someone like me who couldn’t love her enough to stop cheating. Goodbye.”

ALSO READ: “I’ve done everything, what more do you want from me?” – Hilda Baci calls out boyfriend, says he’s yet to propose to her