Big Brother Naija season 7’Level Up’ winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has thrown shade at those who undergo surgery to increase their backside as she gushes over her natural one.

The reality TV star shared some beautiful photos of herself on her official Twitter page and doused herself with compliments.

The hype priestess said that she has always known that she’s a pretty woman were it not for her tummy, so she had all her belly fat taken out in order to reduce it.

Phyna also gushed about her backside and pointed out that it’s purely original and not surgery-enhanced like that of some people.

Phyna wrote:

“Okay public announcement 📢😂 I know say I be fine girl before na belle spoil am… I had all fat taken off my tummy and yes that’s my natural original yarsh😝😝😝😝choke on it

Body banging…. The pepper I’m about to spray on this streets y’all not ready 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

Wahala for who put silcon inside e own ooo😂

PHYNA👑”

