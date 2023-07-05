Oluwasanmi Oludipe David, the rapidly rising singer better known as Spyro has admitted that he has experience in the music business.

He dispelled the myth that he was a novice by pointing out that he had been in the business longer than most of the popular Nigerian performers.

Spyro claimed that before Dagrin subsequently switched from rap music to singing, his goal was to succeed him.

He admitted that back in 2010, when he was still a rapper going by the name “Freeze,” he collaborated on a song with Tiwa Savage.

The ‘who’s Your guy’ singer continued by recalling how, in 2014, he also worked with the late Sound Sultan.

He wrote; “It is funny how a lot of pple think I am a new cat *lol I have been here way before most of your favs… but as the Bible says 4 “the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.”

Spyro shared a clip and art cover of his throwback songs, with the caption “that was me rapping right after Tiwa savage in the 2nd slide when my name was “FREEZE” my plan then was to take over from DAGREEN 🤦🏾‍♂️and that was 2010 ,I doubt @tiwasavage can even remember that day 😂 but look at God ,he brought time back for me with the same @tiwasavage #WOW and then I transitioned to spyrophreeze and recorded more songs..

Recorded my first collaboration 2014 with the late sound sultan and been grinding since then till GOD picked my call this year … So when you see me put GOD on my head ,just know say e get why …my eyes have seen it all but he MADE A WAY just when I was about to give it all UP.”