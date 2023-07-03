A Nigerian couple identified as Promise and Prince Godswill have welcomed their first child after 14 years of childlessness.

The good news was shared by the family on Sunday, July 2, 2023, via Facebook.

Sharing photos of himself, wife and newborn child, Prince glorified God for remembering his family with the seed of a child despite the long wait.

The proud father described his newborn son the greatest gift ever.

“When men has finally written you off ,then and just then will JEHOVA OVERDO, GOD OF ELEVENTH HOUR, THE OBIARA LATE,BIARA N’OGE will step into the ship and command “peace be still”

“Join me as I gladly welcome my new month blessing. After 14 years of waiting, God blessed us with the greatest gift ever #it’s a baby boooooyyyy.” the couple wrote.

See photos below;

