A Nigerian woman who was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest massage marathon has passed out.

On Tuesday, Joyce Ijeoma fainted at the event’s location in the Lekki neighborhood of Lagos State, and live broadcast of the event was halted.

She collapsed to the ground about one in the morning in a video that has gone viral on social media.

She reportedly had to be hurried to the hospital, and as of the time of publication, Ijeoma had not yet arrived back at the event.

Watch the video below:

Joyce Ijeoma collapsed at 1am for attempting to do the longest massage on different people. See the Werey dem dey massage still hang leg for up 😭😭 https://t.co/iutTs0Fkbq pic.twitter.com/hbvo0xUCJg — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) July 4, 2023

Alastair Galpin broke the previous Guinness World Record for the longest full-body massage in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, in 2015.

Galpin received the honor after 25 hours and 4 minutes of massage therapy.