A Nigerian woman identified as Ada has launched a search for a man identified as Michael, to whom she accidentally gave an incorrect phone number when they met at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

She revealed that they were both traveling to the Turkey on 1st of July but she was connecting to the United Kingdom from there while he was going to Ankara.

According to Ada, she gave him her UK number and waited for his call, but it never came, so she double-checked and realized she had entered the +440 dialing code instead of +44.

Ada wrote; “Hi guys, i met a guy (Michael) at Abuja airport 2 weeks ago(1st July,23). We both flew to Turkey. I was on my way to the UK & he was going to Ankara Turkey. He requested for my number and i gave him my UK number. I have been expecting his call/message for 2 weeks now but …

i got none. I just realised now that there is a mix up in the number i gave him. I added +440 (and my number), instead of removing the “0”. It would have been +447…. (my number, without a Zero).

Just like when you want to call a Nigerian number from overseas you dial… You dial +23480…, without putting “080”. Because he doesn’t stay in the UK his mind may not tell him to removed the Z. He might even assume i gave him a wrong number, which I didn’t.

We had a few minutes conversation and we had a connection… I really like him. Michael if you’re here i’ll really appreciate if you take off the zero after “44” and call/text me, or send me a mail.”