Joyce Ijeoma, a Nigerian lady, has made headlines by announcing her intention to embark on a 72-hour body massage marathon in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

In a viral video shared on the internet, she expressed her desire to set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous massage session.

Ijeoma, who is based in Lagos, revealed that she has already completed over 18 hours of massage as part of her preparation for the record-breaking attempt.

Her goal is to surpass the previous record set in 2015 by Alastair Galpin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia. Galpin had performed a massage for 25 hours and 4 minutes, breaking the previous record.

The news of Ijeoma’s ambitious endeavor follows the recent achievement of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Baci’s success has inspired many Nigerians to pursue their own dreams and attempt to set new records.