A Nigerian man identified as Mr Alan on Twitter has revealed the reason he ended his relationship with his girlfriend.

He revealed this while reacting to a question asked by a tweep.

The question reads: “How did you know it was time to end that relationship??”

In response, the man revealed that he had to dump his girlfriend after his girlfriend after she bought a wig of N200k.

According to him, the N200k was the only money in her account.

“She had only 200k in her account and she used all the 200k to buy wig!!” he wrote.

When someone advised him run away from her, Alan wrote;

“You no need tell me idan, had to confirm it was really her last money, she said yes and that’s why she has me to give her another one.”

Another Twitter user @DHustle9 also asked: “How do they do this? Spoke to someone just last week about this, she had about 20k and still decided to do “we outside” with everything.”

Alan responded; “They know they’ll make the money back once they bill one or two contacts. It’s too easy for them.”

