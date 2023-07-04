A Nigerian man, Joe Aito, recently had a thrilling experience when he rode in a Tesla worth over N50 million for the first time abroad.

Joe shared his excitement on Facebook, explaining how he was surprised to see a Tesla pull up in front of his apartment as the taxi he had ordered online.

Joe revealed that owning a Tesla has always been a dream of his, and he has been diligently saving up to buy one.

Although he hasn’t achieved that goal yet, he was thrilled to have the opportunity to be driven in a Tesla and get a taste of what it’s like to ride in an electric vehicle (EV).

He expressed his gratitude towards the kind driver of the Tesla, who not only provided him with a memorable experience but also took a photo of Joe when they passed by the City Stadium.