A Nigerian man recently shared a disturbing incident involving the abduction of his younger brother by unknown individuals identified as kidnappers.

The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of 100,000 naira for his brother’s release. However, after negotiations led by his mother, they agreed to reduce the amount to 20,000 naira.

In his statement, the man expressed his shock and concern over the incident, highlighting the alarming levels of hunger in Nigeria. He received a call from his mother informing him of his brother’s kidnapping, and his father subsequently reached out to him for assistance.

Though the man initially intended to negotiate with the kidnappers himself, his impatience led his mother to take over the communication.

The kidnappers demanded 100,000 naira as a ransom, but after negotiation, they settled for 20,000 naira. Once the transfer was made, his brother was released.

The man’s friend was taken aback upon learning that they had paid such a low amount for his brother’s release, emphasizing the desperate state of hunger that drives people to engage in criminal activities.

