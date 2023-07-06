In a popular TikTok video, a Nigerian woman drew attention from viewers all around the world by displaying ten empty tins of baby milk, signifying the astounding amount her infant consumed at just three months old.

The video has sparked a discussion on the difficulties families in Nigeria face as a result of rising prices for essentials while also highlighting the incredible hunger of the mother’s youngster.

The mother was astounded by her baby’s ravenous appetite and shared her shock by sharing the video online.

The video clip quickly acquired popularity and attracted thousands of viewers.

Many people voiced their surprise at the huge amount of infant milk eaten in such a brief period of time.

However, a sizable portion of online users voiced worries about the costs associated with starting a family in Nigeria given the country’s current economic situation.

Watch the video below: