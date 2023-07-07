Nigerian mother known as @chidinmaamaechi3 on TikTok celebrated given birth to her quintuplets.

The mom gave birth to three boys and two girls after having been pregnant for roughly nine years.

On TikTok, she posted a video of her infants with the comment, “happy three month old my babies.”

Since then, the video has gained popularity, and several internet users have praised the mother and reaped her benefits.

@Love Life said: “Wow sis. Please pray I have a child too.”

@Simply_Susan reacted: “Congratulations Your divine gifts will continue to grow in good health, divine protection & supernatural provisions, Amen.”

@galant babe said: “Happy birthday many more years to celebrate good health longlife and properly amen.”

@helenobianuju6 said: “I tap from this blessings congratulations.”

@Dr Funmilight backup reacted: “Congratulations to me and yours muah Amen.”

@Esther Mhlanga Mbao said: “I tap in this testimony, I want quintuplets 3boys and 2girls in the name of Jesus Amen.”

