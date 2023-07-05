Nigerian Wigmaker, Helen Williams who got Guinness World Records approval to make Longest Handmade Wig In World, has announced official date for her record break attempt.

Recall that GWR had approved sent the entrepreneur an email, approving her application to make the longest handmade Wig in the World.

Weeks later, the Nigerian Wigmaker has announced the official date for the record break attempt.

In her recent post, the lady revealed that the event will take place on Friday, July 7 at 767 Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, beside Area 1 Estate Gate.

She wrote;

“I will always be grateful to God for bringing me this far and I am happy to undertake this challenge.

To everyone supporting me, thank u. I am grateful

Attempt will start this Friday (7th Of July)

Location: 767 Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, beside Area 1 Estate Gate.

