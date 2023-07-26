Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has come to the defense of President Bola Tinubu amidst criticism over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The pump price of fuel in Nigeria recently rose to N617 per litre following the subsidy removal, sparking public outcry.

In a conversation with media personality Daddy Freeze, Eniola Badmus expressed her stance on the matter, insisting that Nigeria still has the cheapest fuel price in the world.

She asserted that many of those criticizing the president may not fully understand the benefits of removing the subsidy on petrol.

According to the 40-year-old actress, some critics lacked a proper understanding of what subsidy entailed until it was removed.

She remained unwavering in her support for President Tinubu, whom she described as a remarkable philanthropist, stating that she has never seen anyone like him in that capacity.