In recent months, there has been a surge of Nigerians actively attempting to set Guinness World Records.

The trend gained momentum after Hilda Baci initiated the Cook-a-Thon trend, and since then, many individuals have come up with various creative ideas to establish new records.

However, as the trend continues to grow, some Nigerians have raised concerns about its potential consequences. They believe that the quest for setting records may be spiraling out of control and becoming excessive.

Critics argue that the focus on setting records could overshadow more pressing issues and divert resources and attention away from more meaningful endeavors.

Due to these concerns, there have been calls for authorities to step in and regulate the Guinness World Record frenzy.

