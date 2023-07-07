The world’s largest cruise vessel, named “Icon of the Seas,” is gearing up for its highly anticipated debut in early 2024.

This magnificent ship, constructed in Finland, has recently embarked on its open sea trials, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards completion.

In a Twitter announcement, it has been confirmed that the ship’s launch is ahead of schedule.

One enthusiastic user shared the exciting news, revealing that the “Icon of the Seas” surpasses the size of the Titanic by a factor of five.

Additionally, tickets for this extraordinary cruise experience are reportedly available for the price of $2,000.

SEE SOME REACTIONS BELOW;

Communicator said: “Dem don start again”

Eddy Commented: “The ship fit go follow the footsteps of their Legendary Ancestor “Titanic”. Blood thick pass water.”

Explorer: “White people don’t value their lives.”

Marns wrote: “Good luck to those that want to sail oo. But for me I gat my life to live. Titanic? Make I go die like jack? Nnbanu!!!”

Cereal wrote: “Too many people in an isolated place – toodangerous. How many police men will be on it.”

Aubrey wrote: “Nothing fit join me with anything wey dey float for water.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;